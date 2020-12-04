Blue Bloods season 11 premiere sneak peek: Is Frank resigning?







As we prepare for the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere on CBS tonight, there are some big questions to ask about Frank Reagan’s future. Is he going to resign from his position as Commissioner? The sneak peek below makes you want to raise that question.

If you look below, you can see Tom Selleck’s character hearing a letter of resignation drafted by Garrett — something that they are preparing for Mayor Chase. We should note that this is somewhat of a formality for Frank at this point — he’s done this before, and yet, he still sits in the Commissioner’s Office.

Here is where things get a little bit more complicated — this is a different era for Frank than ever before. There is more anti-police sentiment in New York City than ever before. Frank may not feel like he is the right person for the job. Also, Blue Bloods can’t keep producing the same story year after year and make us think that there are legitimate stakes to it.

Over the course of this episode we’ll see how Frank handles the state of the city and his future at the NYPD. We do want to believe that he’ll still hold his office, though he may have to approach things a different way. Yet, Frank has always been about compromise — he’s always shown a willingness to grow, change, and evolve. That may continue to be the case in the premiere.

