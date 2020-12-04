Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special sneak peek: Trixie’s letter







Are you ready for the 2020 edition of the Call the Midwife Christmas Special? There is a lot to look forward to — drama, comedy, and plenty of surprises.

So want to get a good sense in advance of what is coming? Then go ahead and check out the sneak peek below. For this one, the primary focus is on none other than Trixie as she receives a rather-surprising letter. For the past several years, her godmother has sent her a dress allowance every December 25. However, this time around she learns that her godmother has paid for a marriage bureau. Translation — she wants her to get married, and fast. That is a lot of pressure that is suddenly crashing down on her at the moment.

Do we want to see Trixie happen? Absolutely, but we do think it’s going to take a little bit of time before we get there still — maybe this episode can be a stepping stone for something greater. Just remember that this show isn’t exactly about romance — it’s about watching some of these characters be heroes for women in need. That is always going to be the focus, and during this Christmas Special, you’ll also see a few other notable events in Poplar.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the synopsis below if you haven’t already:

Everyone at Nonnatus House looks forward to a traditional holiday, but nothing goes quite to plan. Meanwhile, the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane.

Remember that this special will air come Christmas Day both in the UK and the US, where it will come on the air on PBS.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to the Call the Midwife Christmas Special?

Our first Christmas clip!! For those of you unable to catch the exclusive premiere of this Christmas preview clip on ITVs @ThisMorning earlier – here it is!! 😁😁😁🙌🎄🎅 #CallTheMidwife returns with our brand new Christmas Special on Christmas Day: 7:40 on @BBCOne, 9pm ET @PBS pic.twitter.com/pAOm2B3dxR — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) December 2, 2020

