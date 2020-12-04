Station 19 season 4 episode 3: Did Sullivan get his job back?







As we look at Station 19 season 4 episode 3, it’s clear that there is some good news and bad when it comes to Robert Sullivan.

So where do we begin? Let’s start with the part of this that is worthy of some sort of smile: You are going to see the character back at the firehouse! Within this episode we saw the character arrive at his hearing, and he was soon after questioned for all of the different decisions he made regarding his drug use.

For most of the episode, things were not going well … at all. That started to change a little bit when most of the station rallied behind him. (Of course, this is the opposite of what he wanted.) It was clear that they wanted to see him back, and eventually, the higher-ups did listen. They opted to allow him to get his job back — and that’s the good news. The bad news, however, is that he’s no longer a battalion chief. He’s being knocked down to the bottom of the ladder, and basically has to start his entire career from scratch.

Also, he’s going to be sticking around Station 19, largely due to the fact that there isn’t any other station that really wanted him around. He’s just having to make the most of his new circumstances, and one of the other big questions we’re left to wonder is simply this — what’s going to happen when it comes to his separation from Andy? They’re only apart for the sake of his sobriety, but are things going to be different not that he has a job again?

We’re excited for Sullivan, especially for one simple reason: We’ve already seen enough departures on this show over the years. We didn’t need to lose another important character at this point.

