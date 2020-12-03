Station 19 season 4 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’







Insofar as episode titles, Station 19 season 4 episode 4 is a great one. “Don’t Look Back in Anger” is of course the name of a particularly awesome track, and we wonder what the emotional connection is to some of the storylines.

So what could this be tied to? We wonder if this will be a chance to focus again on Andy’s family life, as we learned a good bit about her mother earlier this season. We have a hard time assuming that we’ve reached the end of her story there. Meanwhile, it could also be tied to Maya and her father, as she endured so many years of abuse by him and wasn’t really able to see it until recently.

Of course, it could just be tied to the story-of-the-week plot and really nothing more than that.

For some more details, we just suggest that you check out the Station 19 season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Don’t Look Back in Anger” – The team responds to a difficult domestic dispute involving a pregnant woman. Meanwhile, Travis struggles to deal with a family crisis, and Maya and Carina’s relationship continues to grow on a new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

After everything that Maya has gone through with her father, we do hope that we continue to see her move in a good direction now with Carina. She deserves some happiness and it does seem like these two are moving forward in an exciting, positive way. Of course, we’re totally kidding ourselves if we are to think that they’ll be drama-free for the rest of the season. This is the Grey’s Anatomy – Station 19 world; there is almost always drama no matter where you look.

