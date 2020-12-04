Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 5: ‘Trouble Shot at Love’







There are a few things worth noting about Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 5, but let’s start things off with this: The title. It’s pretty incredible in “Trouble Shot at Love.” Who doesn’t love a good pun?

Well, a good bit of this upcoming episode is going to be the cast committing to the bit that they established tonight in creating a dating show for Ronnie. This is almost a six-episode show-within-a-show entitled “A Trouble Shot at Love,” which makes sense given that Ron has a tendency to cause trouble at every turn.

For some other details all about it, be sure to check out the synopsis for Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 5 below:

“Hosted by dating show experts: DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino, 6 girls will compete for the love of the ultimate bachelor, Ronnie Magro, on the brand new dating show, “a trouble shot at love.”

This entire episode is going to be ridiculous and also entertaining — how badly is all of this going to go? The funniest thing about it is that this just seems to be a one-episode story and yet, Ronnie theoretically has a chance to find someone here. There are some other shows like The Bachelorette / The Bachelor that spend a full season on stuff like this and it doesn’t end up working.

Remember that Double Shot at Love has actually turned out to be a success story — Pauly is, at least at the time of the show, still with Nikki. Crazier things have happened. Honestly, though, we don’t have any expectations at all for this episode other than for it to be ridiculously silly (and hopefully ridiculously entertaining) every step of the way.

What do you think is going to happen on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 5?

