Euphoria: Return date hopes for Part 2 of bonus episodes







When could the Euphoria return date be over on HBO? We know that there will be an interest in learning this, especially since there is a Part 2 to the Part 1 that we’re getting a chance to see on HBO Max over the next 24 hours.

Here’s the bad news — for the time being (we’re writing this before Part 1 arrives), there is no specific air date for Part 2. The first episode is designed to be set around Christmas — hence, the reason behind it being scheduled when it is. Because the network has kept everything under wraps when it comes to the future, that leaves it open for Part 2 to air anywhere from later this month to eventually 2021. It really just comes down to the best interest of the story, plus what HBO itself wants to schedule.

Let’s put it this way — Euphoria season 2 is not going to premiere most likely for a long time. We haven’t heard anything suggesting that production has even started yet! HBO may want to stretch out the episodes that they have for as long as possible — that way, they will be able to bring something new to the table again next year to further bridge the gap between seasons. (They’ve already gone far out of their way to convince people that these episodes are not a part of season 2 — more or less an appetizer.)

Of course, once there’s more information out there about Part 2 we’ll be sure to let you know. Don’t be surprised if they do something similar with it to what they’ve done with Part 1, especially when it comes to the installment dropping a little bit early on HBO Max.

