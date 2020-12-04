Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 4 return date: Barba returns!







Tonight marks the fall finale of Law & Order: SVU season 22, and of course that causes us to look ahead. But how far are we looking ahead? When is the show projected to come back on the air? That is what we’ll take you through within this piece.

Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now — SVU is not going to be coming back until Thursday, January 7. What’s the reasoning behind that? We are expecting there to be a shorter overall order for season 22, so NBC will need to preserve some stories — not only that, but production needs time to bank as many as possible. Remember that everyone got off to a much later start than normal due to the pandemic.

Of course, we do have some good news to share here so it’s not all frustration over the wait being so long — after all, Barba is back! For the first time in years, Raul Esparza is gracing the world as the former ADA. This time around, though, he is working for the defense. That poses a problem for Carisi, as he has to square off with someone he knows so well. It could make for a courtroom showdown like no other, if the promo is any indication.

In general, one of the things that we’re the most happy for right now is the simple fact that we know there’s a lot more of this show coming. Remember that there is a multi-season renewal confirmed already at NBC, so there isn’t really all that much to worry about when it comes to the long-term future. You can just dive in and be compelled by what is directly in front of you.

