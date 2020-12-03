Batwoman season 2 premiere title asks big Kate Kane question







While Batwoman season 2 is moving forward with a new lead in Ryan Wilder, they are certainly not forgetting about Kate Kane.

Want proof? Just take a look at the title for the show’s first episode back. According to CBR, “Whatever Happened to Kate Kane?” is the name for the big premiere — a clear nod that they are going to spend some amount of time addressing this exit. We’d heard previously that Ruby Rose’s departure as the character would be woven into the story, though we’re sure at the same time it won’t be the singular obsession of season 2. There needs to be time for Javicia Leslie to shine, and also to see how Ryan gets to know some of the other characters who are at the forefront of this show.

In general, we think that the new Batwoman will balance her time trying to combat the mysteries of the past with continuing to be a fighter for Gotham’s future — the city is going to continue to need some heroes, especially if some of the local villains start to get a sense that the original Batwoman is gone. They may seize the opportunity to send the city into chaos. Luckily, Ryan’s going to be stepping up to the plate, though some of her specific motives at the moment remain unclear.

We really can’t wait at this point to see some sort of full trailer for what’s coming up — there have been some assorted trailers put out there, but none of them give you a full, comprehensive sense of what’s coming or what the stories are going to be for the supporting cast. There’s a lot that still needs to be unveiled and we’re sure that there will be more curiosity around this premiere than almost any other on The CW.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







