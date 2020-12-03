Fear the Walking Dead renewed for season 7 by AMC; see video







Fear the Walking Dead is currently in the midst of a hiatus, and even though we don’t have return-date news to share today, you still have cause for excitement. After all, the zombie offshoot is officially back for a season 7!

If you look below, you can see the first announcement of the show’s renewal courtesy of AMC — there isn’t a lot of spoiler content in here, but that shouldn’t come as a big shock. There is still half a season that we still have to watch! The most important thing is simply the fact that there is another chapter of this story left to tell, and we are certainly excited to see what that looks like.

While we know that there are a lot of viewers who have fallen off on Fear the Walking Dead over the years, we really wish that some of them could be convinced to come back on board now. Why? The simple answer is that the show is currently stronger than it’s ever been. Season 6 showed a lot of strength in its anthology-based storytelling, and allowed us to get more of a comprehensive look at how these characters are faring both amidst the zombie apocalypse and the “reign” of Ginny, who is leading her compound with a very specific set of rules. We were left off with a great cliffhanger involving Grace, so we’re very-much intrigued to see where this story takes us when we get around to 2021.

For now, though, it’s just comforting to know that this edition of the franchise is probably not one that is going anywhere within the near future. Depending on the scheduling, this show may be locked until at the very least 2022.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead

What do you think about Fear the Walking Dead being renewed for a season 7?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

The past is dead… but the future is bright. #FearTWD is coming back for a 7th season. pic.twitter.com/6oX8uF10Wy — FearTWD (@FearTWD) December 3, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







