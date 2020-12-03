The Bachelorette spoilers: Who shares a secret with Tayshia Adams?







Tuesday night’s new episode of The Bachelorette is going to be here soon, and that means opportunities for more romance. There has to be a lot at this point in the season!

Of course, to go along with that, there are also a few surprises and big revelations. The first will come after Tayshia Adams sends home either Bennett or Noah. (Heck, maybe she sends them both home.) Then, there will be another surprise that comes out on the big one-on-one date within this episode.

For a few more details about this date and a lot more, check out the synopsis for this episode below:

“1609” – The drama rages on as Bennett and Noah continue to confront one another on the impromptu two-on-one date. JoJo ups the ante by explaining to the men that a rose this week will be their ticket to a hometown date and an opportunity to introduce Tayshia to their families. One man’s one-on-one date starts as a fun scavenger hunt but evolves into a more serious discussion when he shares a deeply emotional secret with the Bachelorette that he hasn’t revealed to anyone else. Honesty is at the top of Tayshia’s list for a soul mate, and she puts five men through a high-pressure lie detector date. After all the confessions, there is one more shocking surprise at the end of the night that might turn her journey upside down on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, DEC. 8 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We do think a lot of what’s going to make this one-on-one interesting is that a lot of the guys have been so open with Tayshia, which hasn’t always happened in past seasons of the show. This may very well be one of the most vulnerable seasons of the series ever, which is in part why it is so intriguing.

