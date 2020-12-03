Lucifer season 5 spoilers: What kind of new tease is this?







It’s true — we still don’t have a Lucifer season 5 part 2 release date. How about a new tease to make up for it?

In a post on Twitter (see below), the show’s official account shared something that feels yet again like a game of Wheel of Fortune save for some of the letters being filled in. We know that in the second half of the season, someone (7 letters) will get his ___ (ten letters) from ___ (three letters).

Want to get some Lucifer video discussion? Then check out our take on the first half of the season below! Once you watch that, remember to subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We’ll have further updates coming before long…

So what can we read into this? We can cross of Chloe, Maze, Linda, and Ella right away, and of the guys, Dan and Amenadiel don’t match the number of letters present. More than likely, the first name here is Lucifer … or Michael. Both work without a problem. The final word, meanwhile, is most likely God. He is the notable new arrival for the second half of the season. Sure, it’s true that Dan could also work … but why would Dan be giving someone anything?

The easiest conclusion that has been drawn online is that in this season, Lucifer will get his redemption from God — that just makes the most sense! Of course, that doesn’t mean that this is what we’re going to get in the end. There are a lot of directions that this show could go in and we’d be foolish to draw any assumptions. Also, consider this — even if Lucifer gets some sort of redemption from God, are we 100% sure on just what that is going to look like?

Regardless of whatever this new tease means, we’re just crossing our fingers that it’s a sign new episodes are coming before too long…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Lucifer season 5 part 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, stick around for more ongoing updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

the word around hell’s campfire is that in 5B, ******* will get his ********** from *** — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) December 3, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







