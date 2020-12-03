Law & Order: SVU season 22: Chris Meloni turns up in new table read!







While it remains to be seen when we’ll actually see Chris Meloni back as Stabler on Law & Order: SVU season 22, we do have good news. The actor has taken part in a table read for an upcoming episode, one that presumably will feature the long-awaited reunion between Benson and Stabler.

In a new post on Twitter, you can see courtesy of showrunner Warren Leight a photo of the aforementioned table read, where is pictured alongside star Mariska Hargitay, much of the rest of the cast, and a key number of editors, writers, producers, and of course franchise guru Dick Wolf. This reunion is a big deal, one that was many years in the making. It’s the sort of thing that could generate big ratings and attention for SVU whenever the episode ends up airing.

What we can assume is that Stabler’s return to SVU will eventually lead into the upcoming Law & Order: Organized Crime spin-off. There is no premiere date at the moment for the series, but we have to imagine that SVU will play heavily into how the new show is introduced. We know that there was a time when it was planned to premiere early, but there have been delays in getting it on the air (as there are delays in general with a number of shows as of late).

We’re trying to not have any particular expectation for Meloni’s big return to SVU — in general, we just hope for some old-fashion nostalgia and to see some updates as to how different his life now is after being away from the team for so long. He’s clearly still going to have a role to play in law enforcement — just a different one moving forward.

