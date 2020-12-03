The Masked Singer: Tori Kelly revealed under Seahorse Mask







Can you believe that there were three celebrities unmasked on Wednesday night’s The Masked Singer episode? We had a lot of impressive performances from start to finish, and we’re still somewhat surprised that the Seahorse unmasked.

Yet, there wasn’t a lot of guessing among the viewers as to who was under the mask. Tori Kelly has been speculated as the Seahorse for a long time, and multiple panelists were able to nail it at the end of the episode. What’s weird is that there were a lot of judges who were relatively close to who this was from the get-go — Tori Kelly is a powerhouse vocalist, and most of the guesses were about powerhouse vocalists.

When Tori was finally unmasked, she got all of the love from the judges. They really admired her coming on the show and honestly, we’re as surprised as anyone. Tori is a huge star and a fantastic performer, and someone who has to be considered a big get for this show. We’re a little surprised that she didn’t make the finale, largely since we know that she was more than capable of it.

With Tori gone, though, we’ve got a good sense of what we’re looking at in the finale — and there are powerhouse vocalists all over the place. Think in terms of the Mushroom, the Crocodile, and the Sun — three people who probably have extensive experience in the music industry, and have really managed to go the distance providing entertaining content. Based on what we saw from the judges tonight, our first guess is that it’d be the Sun who gets the Golden Mask … but who knows? It should be clear at this point that the judging system on this show doesn’t make a lot of sense.

What do you think about Tori Kelly being the Seahorse on The Masked Singer Wednesday night?

