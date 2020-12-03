The Rookie season 3: Legends of Tomorrow alum Brandon Routh on board







The Rookie season 3 just got all the more intriguing, and it’s mostly courtesy of them landing Brandon Routh for a guest arc.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Legends of Tomorrow alum and former Superman is set to recur as Doug Stanton, a character described as an “an 11-year veteran of the LAPD, whose views prove to be polarizing at the Mid-Wilshire station.” At the moment, the arc is slated to last for four episodes, but we know that there is always a chance that this could be extended depending on what happens with the show.

Could Routh be playing a villain? One of the things that we’ve come to know about Brandon over the years is despite his clean-cut appearance and overall demeanor, he’s actually quite good at playing darker characters. Just take a look at his arc on Chuck as Daniel Shaw, or what he did during his brief run on Legends of Tomorrow where Neron possessed Ray Palmer.

New episodes of The Rookie are slated to begin in early 2021, and we know that John Nolan is going to face his fair share of obstacles right away. It’s hard for him not to when you consider how he was set up at the end of season 2. Routh’s run of episodes could begin a little bit later on down the road, and there is a good chance that it is tied to some other current events going on in the world right now. As a police drama, The Rookie is going to do its best to examine the state of policing in this current era, including the responsibility that comes with being a cop.

We’re sure that there are going to be more updates coming soon; just be sure to keep your eyes peeled…

