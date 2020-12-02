Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Further season 9 hopes







Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question … but also more discussion on what lies ahead.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way here now — there is no installment coming onto the network tonight. As to the reason why, it’s the same as what we saw last week — the show is on hiatus until Wednesday, January 6. It goes without saying that we’d love to see more episodes sooner, but in between a late start to filming and production shutdowns, that’s just not viable. We have to accept the unfortunate hand that Chicago Fire has been dealt, and then see precisely where the series goes from there moving forward.

When Fire does return, we feel like one of the main priorities is going to be assessing the Brett/Casey situation, and we certainly hope that producers give it a lot of time so that we can see it ebb and flow. The feelings that the two have for each other are certainly not going to go away, but there are also complications that they are each also going to face. Think along the lines of the feelings that Casey still has for Dawson, in addition to what is going on at work with them both having important positions in the firehouse.

From there, you’re also left to wonder about other relationships. What’s going to happen next for Stella and Severide? Meanwhile, is Stella going to be getting a promotion soon? We know that she has impressed with her leadership skills as of late, and that’s going to cause her to progress in all sorts of directions.

We imagine that we’re going to have more news on Chicago Fire in the next few weeks — once we have more to share, we’ll pass that along.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see on Chicago Fire moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to get some other news. (Photo: NBC>)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







