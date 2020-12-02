Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? More season 6 hopes







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? If you find yourselves eager for an answer, rest assured this article provides one!

Alas, the answer is one that a lot of people may not be altogether happy to hear, as the medical drama is going to continue to be MIA for a while longer. While it was off the air last week, there may have been some people out there hoping that this was just a consequence of the Thanksgiving holiday and it would come back. Unfortunately, that is not the case. We are still off the air until Wednesday, January 6, and it may be a couple more weeks until we get more specifics on what lies ahead.

So what do we want to see? We certainly would like some more stable relationships, for starters, since a lot of the Chicago Med pairings have been somewhat all over the place. We’re in season 6, and to this day it’s still hard to tell who is going to go the distance. You can pair up characters long-term and still produce excitement — we firmly believe that, and absolutely would like to see it coming up.

As for the medical side of things, the focus for the show now should just be about seeing these doctors handle the stress of what they’ve been going through — think in terms of the pandemic, sure, but then at the same time everything else that they’ve had to tackle. There are a lot of side effects to the health crisis that doctors are facing, and that can include making it all the harder for normal procedures to be completed.

When Chicago Med does return, we have to imagine that there is going to be a solid run of new episodes. In the end, we’re pretty sure there’s a lot to anticipate.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you want to see on Chicago Med season 6 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







