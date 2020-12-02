The Masked Singer renewed for season 5, will air in 2021







Go ahead and file this under “news that you expected to hear.” Fox is bringing back The Masked Singer for a season 5, and it comes as we inch ever closer to the end of this current season and another big episode airing tonight.

In a statement, here is what Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Entertainment, had to say about the show coming back in 2021:

“I’m so happy to announce a new season of The Masked Singer … This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can’t wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week.”

So far through four seasons The Masked Singer has remained on of TV’s biggest success stories, and there is something about the premise that makes it especially viable during hard times like this. Contestants are inherently masked up, you don’t technically need a live audience, and you can space out the judges. You also don’t want too many people around the stars in the first place to keep the guessing game intact. The ratings have been great for most of the season, and last week’s Thanksgiving special actually generated some of the best numbers that we’ve seen for the series since the end of season 1, excluding the big Super Bowl episode.

If you really love the world of The Masked Singer, remember that there is also a spin-off in The Masked Dancer that is coming on Sunday, December 27. It’s going to be largely the same show with a few obvious tweaks and a different panel — save for Ken Jeong, who is slowly and surely becoming the new King of Fox with all of his various appearances.

