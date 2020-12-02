Blue Bloods season 11 premiere video: Jamie breaks news to Eddie







The Blue Bloods season 11 premiere is coming to CBS on Friday night, and we know already that there is a big decision coming for Eddie.

In the video sneak peek below, Vanessa Ray’s character receives word from Jamie that her father Armin is in the process of lobbying for compassionate release. Why is that? He’s over 65 and has served a considerable amount of his sentence. He has a hearing coming up and, to the surprise of no one, he would like his daughter to be there.

For some more video discussion on Blue Bloods and where the show could be going next, check out the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We will have further news coming that you don’t want to miss.

So why is Eddie finding out about this from her husband instead of her father? It’s apparently because Armin thought he’d have a better shot of convincing her if someone else communicated his thoughts — we’re not sure that this is the case, but he’s decided to do this nonetheless. We are curious to see what Eddie thinks about this as the episode goes along, as we’re sure that this sneak peek is not the only time it will be on her mind in the hour. Yet, her father has caused her a lot of hurt — she’s not going to want to be there for him, and there’s a lot that could be on her mind as time goes by.

If Eddie’s father is going to appear in the flesh during the premiere, it is something that CBS is keeping under wraps — there’s no evidence of it in the press release for this first episode.

For those of you wondering as to why there are no masks or specific pandemic conversations here, it’s because the show is being set in a post-pandemic world. You can read more about that over here.

What do you want to see coming on the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere for Jamie and Eddie?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







