Golden Globes 2021: A wait for Outlander, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe







Is there a chance that Outlander season 5, Sam Heughan, or Caitriona Balfe could be nominated at the 2021 Golden Globes? Certainly, but you’re going to be waiting a good while to find out.

It’s around this time of year that nominations are typically being announced — yet, this time around you’re going to be waiting until February 3. The show itself was pushed back from early January to February 28, which we imagine was a way to try and circumvent the global pandemic we are all currently in. It remains to be seen if an in-person ceremony will be possible then, but we doubt it. The show may have to either go virtual to some degree or potentially push its date back.

We do want to speak for a minute about the show in the context of Outlander, given that this awards show has been more generous to the Starz drama than the Emmys over the years. We’ve seen it receive a Drama Series nod in the past, while Balfe has received nominations many times over — but still has not received the Actress in a Drama Series trophy. As of right now, we think she is the most-likely performer to get a nod, especially when you consider her performance in “Never My Love.” Sam Heughan remains a darkhorse contender, someone worthy of further recognition but also saddled with an immensely competitive field. We’re still holding out hope for a nomination, but it could come down to the campaign efforts and if enough voters are willing to look at the past year in its entirety.

The biggest obstacle Outlander and the cast may face this campaign season is recency, or lack thereof. Season 5 aired several months ago, so they will be competing with shows that are significantly fresher in voters’ minds.

