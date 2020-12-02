Vikings season 6 episode 11 return date confirmed … on Amazon?







We’ve been waiting a really long time to get a Vikings season 6 episode 11 return date, and now we have it … but not in the way in which anyone would expect.

Today, it was confirmed that the series is going to be returning on Wednesday, December 30 in the United States and select other countries — but on Amazon Prime as opposed to History, where the show originally aired for so many years. There is no official statement as to when the original network is going to air the remaining episodes.

So why make the move so late in the show’s run? It’s somewhat baffling, especially since History viewers are already with that network and have been eagerly awaiting the return of the show there. While they may get more of the series faster this way, these last-minute switcheroos have to be frustrating for some viewers out there. Also, remember that the sequel series Vikings: Valhalla is airing over on Netflix, which makes all of this even more confusing.

To better prepare you for some of what’s coming we highly suggest that you check out the trailer below — this features the other side of the Bjorn surprise from the mid season finale, plus some more epic battles and characters recognizing that if they’re reaching the end of the Viking era, they are going to go down swinging (This show does battle sequences better than any other.) Also, there will forever be something so appealing about Ivar looking totally stunned and blindsided at the end of the trailer.

Brace yourself, for the final days of this show are near!

