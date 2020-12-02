Magnum PI season 3 premiere video: Magnum breaks the rules…







We’re only days away now from the Magnum PI season 3 premiere coming to CBS, and the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Earlier this week, we shared a new sneak peek from the premiere that made one thing very-much clear — Magnum wanted to make it seem like he was turning over a new leaf. That’s what he communicated to Detective Katsumoto when he arrived to the precinct earlier on in the episode.

Yet, as it turns out, all of that was just lip-service. That is confirmed in the latest sneak peek (see below), one where Magnum goes rogue on the rules in front of Higgins, who questions what he’s doing. His response? That the whole “turning over a new leaf” stuff was just to ensure that he could get Katsumoto on his side. Because of the new police firewall, he has to find ways in order to get on his good side.

Here’s the problem: As much as Magnum may be getting on his good side, this is probably going to do the opposite when Katsumoto finds out. Oh, and we’re pretty darn sure that he will. Magnum may be slick, but Katsumoto isn’t an idiot. He tends to find out about what Magnum is up to, but he doesn’t usually have the time or the patience to wrangle them. He’s just a detective trying his best, and that’s probably what a lot of this season will look like.

Oh, and we have a feeling that this is going to be far from the last time we see Magnum breaking some of the rules — it’s a big part of his MO, even if he often does it looking to get justice for some of the people who hire him.

