Chicago PD season 8: Will Burgess, Ruzek move forward?







Chicago PD season 8 may have only aired two episodes before going on hiatus, but rest assured there is a lot of important stuff still coming. There may be more to the Atwater story, there are chances for some big stuff between Halstead and Upton, and then there is the question as to whether or not Burgess and Ruzek will end up together.

Do we know that there are real feelings here between the two? Absolutely we do, but we’ve learned already in the One Chicago world that feelings don’t always equal people ended up together. There is a lot that still needs to be explored here, and we’re sure that a lot of that will play out over time.

For now, here is just some of what showrunner Rick Eid had to say about Burgess and Ruzek’s future in a new interview with TVLine:

“Losing the baby had a major impact on both of them, but their relationship will continue to evolve and deepen. There is definitely a possibility for a real relationship.”

We know that at this point, we would want to see it happen if the two can get to that place. It does seem like the writing is at this point pushing the two closer together rather than splitting them up. This is obviously no guarantee that they will end up together, but we do think that there is considerable reason to have hope right now. We’ll just have to see what the future holds.

Also, remember that new episodes of Chicago PD, and all of One Chicago in general, are going to air again on NBC in early January. Hopefully, there will be more news that surfaces over the next few weeks to get us all the more excited.

What do you want to see coming up for Burgess and Ruzek on Chicago PD?

