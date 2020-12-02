New Amsterdam season 3 spoilers: Is someone leaving the hospital?







We know that the wait for New Amsterdam season 3 has been a long one, and we wish we could say that we were getting more new episodes soon. Alas, there isn’t any evidence that this is the case. We’re still many weeks away, and when the show does return, we have a little more in the way of bad news — at least one important character could be gone from the show in some shape or form.

So who is it? That’s what we are left to wonder for a while, but in a new interview with TVLine showrunner David Schulner notes that the pandemic could be a significant reason for the exit:

“The pandemic has forced all of our characters to reevaluate their lives. And one of them will leave New Amsterdam for good.”

Does that mean that they’re necessarily gone from the show? Not necessarily, but we are left to wonder how much there would be for them to do away from that hospital environment. If there is someone leaving, you have to imagine that there will be a lot of ramifications that come with that. Max Goodwin worked hard to ensure that he had the right people in the right positions, and it could take more effort from him to figure out what’s next.

To go along with who is potentially leaving, of course, there are also questions about whether or not Floyd Reynolds will be returning. We’ve seen that character depart the hospital, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he is going for good. There is a lot of stuff that this show has to balance out when it comes back, and that includes getting updates on where these characters are outside of the hospital.

