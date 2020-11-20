New Amsterdam season 3, Manifest season 3 premiere dates still MIA







Today, NBC confirmed the premiere dates for a number of shows on their winter lineup — think along the lines of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, The Wall, and then also new comedy Mr. Mayor. Yet, there are a couple of other shows that we are still missing out on — think in terms of New Amsterdam and then also Manifest.

So what’s going on with these shows? There is certainly a little bit of mystery around them. Both series have restarted production, so this is not a case of NBC waiting for filming to begin before starting to unveil a little bit of news.

Want some more news on the future of Manifest in video form? Then be sure to check out our review for the season 2 finale below! Once you do just that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates and then also view our playlist.

We’d wager that the situation here is a little bit more about scheduling than anything else. Because viewers are waiting so long to see the premieres of both of these shows, there is probably a real desire to not have hiatuses squished right in the middle of their runs. If you wait to premiere them, they can probably air the whole way throughout without interruption. That is probably especially beneficial to a series like Manifest, given that it is by and large so serialized and one story often carries directly into the next one.

While there is no guarantee there will be more Manifest beyond this upcoming season, New Amsterdam does have a multiple-season order already. In this case, there really isn’t all that much to worry about in terms of its long-term future. We look forward to both shows being back, and also having more to discuss on these subjects.

Related News – Be sure to get some more New Amsterdam updates, especially when it comes to Dr. Sharpe

What do you most want to see on New Amsterdam and Manifest when they return to TV?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







