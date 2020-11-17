New Amsterdam season 3 spoilers: Prepare for a lot of Helen Sharpe







We know that we’re all in the midst of a rather-long wait for New Amsterdam season 3 — and unfortunately, it’s continuing.

Yet, we’re at least happy to know that NBC is committed to the long-term future of the series. Not only that, but you’re also going to have some spotlights on a lot of the core characters coming up! In a new interview with TVLine, executive producer David Schulner makes it clear that you are going to have a chance to see more of Dr. Helen Sharpe in a wide array of ways moving forward — great news, given that she is one of the most well-developed characters in this world:

“You’re going to learn everything you ever wanted to know about Helen Sharpe … Follow Sharpe home? Check! A family bombshell? Check! Someone sharing Sharpe’s bed? Check! All these revelations will not only surprise the audience, but they’ll surprise Sharpe’s closest friends at New Amsterdam. How well do they know her? How well does Sharpe know herself?”

Of course, we’re well-aware of the fact that there are a lot of people rooting for Sharpe and Max Goodwin to end up together — we can’t speak much to that right now, other than that we’re watching these characters on a journey. The top priority at the start of season 3 is going to be seeing where these characters are given that clearly, they’ll have all collectively been through a lot at the time of the premiere.

