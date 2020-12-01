Big Sky episode 4 spoilers: More details on ‘Unfinished Business’







Are you prepared for what lies ahead on Big Sky episode 4? There is another new episode airing in one week’s time, and it will feature Cassie and Jenny facing another surprising obstacle in their investigation.

So what is it this time around? Think in terms of the case becoming increasingly public. The more that this happens, the harder things could eventually become for Cassie and Jenny. We know that there are specific things that they are trying to achieve, but the more people who know about the disappearances, the harder it may be in order to find the truth. They do still have leads, though, including Rick Legarski. We’ve already seen Cassie dig into him and we have a hard time thinking that this is over as of yet.

For some more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Big Sky episode 4 synopsis below:

“Unfinished Business” – Unsatisfied with the investigation now that the girls’ disappearance has made headlines, Cassie and Jenny take things into their own hands, tapping into their individual strengths to make headway in the case. Meanwhile, Legarski attempts to keep cool, but Ronald takes a different approach to protecting himself. Still captive, Danielle and Jerrie tend to Grace, who makes a painful decision in an attempt to save them all, on an all-new “Big Sky,” TUESDAY, DEC 8 (10:00-11:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The one thing that we can assume at the moment is this: Big Sky is only going to get darker from here on out. It’s hard to envision anything else at the moment. Our big question is whether or not the escapees will find themselves free before Cassie and Jenny can even get to them.

