Doctor Who spoilers: John Barrowman on Jack’s return in holiday special







Are you prepared to see the Doctor Who special entitled “Revolution of the Daleks”? We hope so, since signs suggest that this is going to be memorable. You have the return of some iconic villains, of course, but also the return of John Barrowman. This is an iconic performer and an iconic character in Captain Jack who is coming back at just the right time. To be specific, he’s back at a time in which The Doctor needs some help.

So how will this story play out? Well, Barrowman isn’t handing out too many specifics — nonetheless, he does present the following to Entertainment Weekly:

“Jack will meet Thirteen … I can’t tell you how, but he will. He will also be on the TARDIS, Thirteen’s TARDIS. Can’t tell you how he gets there, but he will be there. It’s going to be epic. It’s like going back and paying homage to the Jack and the Doctor stuff of the past, but bringing it in to the present. It’s just an epic episode. In nutshell, it’s f—–g epic.”

Barrowman also noted that he’s very-much interested in coming back again, and he would find a way to ensure his schedule is good for it if the story ever comes along. For now, though, we’re not going to spend too much time looking towards the far future — instead, let’s just be happy there’s another installment coming on New Year’s Day. It should help to tide us over, since it could be late 2021 before season 13 premieres — it’s ultimately far too early to tell.

