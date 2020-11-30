Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker confirms Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole exit







One of the most important things about Doctor Who, in a way, is just how temporary the show’s cast is. You come to know and love people for a certain span of time, only to realize soon after that they’re gone. Nothing on this show stays the same forever, and we tend to be lucky to get a Doctor for three or four years.

For many months now, the rumor has been that Bradley Walsh (Graham) and Tosin Cole (Ryan) would be departing the series following the upcoming “Revolution of the Daleks” holiday special. That has now been confirmed courtesy of Whittaker herself. Speaking (via Entertainment Weekly) alongside her co-star Mandip Gill (who is continuing forward with the franchise) and showrunner Chris Chibnall, Jodie described how hard it was saying goodbye to her colleagues and friends:

“As the Doctor, I will say that the fam as a four is no more … On a personal note, [I feel] absolutely devastated. Without getting into specifics about anything to do with character or what happens or anything, just purely knowing it was last scenes, for myself with those actors, both of them had to carry me to my trailer. I’ve not cried like that for such a long time. I mean, Brad couldn’t cope with it at all…There was not a sense of relief in any way.”

It’s hard to say goodbye to colleagues in this world, especially since you spend so much time with one another and go through a very shared experience. We know that Cole and Walsh have other projects, but the great thing about Doctor Who is that there are always opportunities for there to be more appearances later. Just look at the return of John Barrowman as Captain Jack for this upcoming special.

We’ll miss Cole and Walsh — yet, it was also a thrill that we had them in the first place.

