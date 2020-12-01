





Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer on that subject, and then also a look to the future.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news now out of the way — there is no new episode of the series coming on the network tonight. What’s the reason for that? It’s rather simple in that there is a hiatus planned for all three shows on the schedule. They aren’t going to air a new FBI without an episode of NCIS before it. This also just ensures that production has time to have another episode ready for air — considering that filming started so late on most primetime shows, patience is a virtue now more than ever.

So while you do wait for the series to return next week, why not go ahead and check out the synopsis below? Episode 3 is entitled “Liar’s Poker,” and there are a couple of notable guest stars within it:

“Liar’s Poker” – When the leader of a drug cartel and one of the world’s most wanted men, Antonio Vargas (guest star David Zayas), is apprehended by the team, the entire FBI headquarters is put at risk when his henchmen unveil a terroristic threat to free him. During the turmoil, Isobel must make the difficult decision whether to sacrifice her conscience or her career, on FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Ben Shenkman guest stars as FBI Assistant Director in Charge Reynolds.

As someone who loves the work of David Zayas, this episode is almost immediately worth the wait. It also could be a fascinating series of events for the team, given that most of this episode could conceivably be set within a singular location.

