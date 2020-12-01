The Amazing Race 32 episode 10 video: Are DeAngelo & Gary in trouble?







As we prepare for The Amazing Race 32 episode 10 tomorrow night, it’s pretty clear that DeAngelo & Gary are in pretty big trouble. We’re down to just five teams now, and the dominant alliance can now turn on each other.

We’ve known for a little bit that Will & James, Hung & Chee, and Riley & Maddison are the dominant three teams in the alliance, and that leaves DeAngelo & Gary / Eswar & Aparna on the outs. That’s bad news for both teams, given that a Double U-Turn is coming!

In the sneak peek below, you can get a better sense of what we are talking about here as Riley & Maddison make it clear what their strategy is — they want to finish their Detour task ahead of the former football stars to then U-Turn them at the board. They recognize that the two are huge physical threats, and not the people that they want to face at the end of the season. They just have to beat them to that board. Can they do it? It’s possible, since this task (which involves a basic unspooling of a net) is not as reliant on brute strength as Gary & DeAngelo were hoping.

Of course, even if Gary & DeAngelo are U-Turned, it doesn’t mean it’s the end for them. There’s a chance another team could screw up after the fact, or that they could U-Turn Eswar & Aparna if they are behind them. A lot of this comes down to strategy. Let’s say that Will & James and Riley & Maddison arrived at the U-Turn at the same time — one of them could U-Turn the other team, provided that they already passed the board. That renders it useless, and makes it so that Gary & DeAngelo are the only team hit with that disadvantage. We have seen a lot of strategy this season, so that seems like it could happen here.

