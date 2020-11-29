The Amazing Race 32 episode 10 video: Could a bad boat doom a team?







Wednesday’s The Amazing Race 32 episode 10 is coming to CBS on Wednesday, so could this be when the alliance falls apart?

Entering this episode, we know that the Mine Five group has dominated the entirety of this season — and deservedly so. While we don’t personally love one enormous alliance running the show (only one of them will win), they’ve been largely dominant through both the physical and mental aspect of the race.

So is it really every team for themselves at this point? In the promo below, Aparna (of Eswar & Aparna) seems to think that it is … but that is not exactly the case. We know that Will & James, Hung & Chee, and Riley & Maddison are sort of the core within that alliance, and those three could still find a way to work together against Eswar & Aparna and DeAngelo & Gary — and this is all the more important given a U-Turn is going to be in play.

For more details, be sure to check out the full The Amazing Race 32 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Getting Down to the Nitty Gritty” – The final five teams race through Siem Reap, Cambodia where they face the second and final double U-turn of the season, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Dec. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

If we had to guess, the three “dominant” teams will try to use the two U-Turns if they get there ahead of Eswar & Aparna and the former NFL stars … if they have a chance. One the big issues, per this promo, is that Riley & Maddison could be stalled significantly due to some boat trouble. This could set the stage for more of a showdown — but the problem is that Eswar/Aparna and DeAngelo/Gary may not recognize that it’s three teams against two. They’d be smart to U-turn one of the other teams if they get a chance, but they don’t have the luxury of the information we have.

