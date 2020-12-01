





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you do find yourself curious to get an answer to that question, have no fear — we come bearing info within!

We don’t want to beat around the bush here, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment set to arrive on the network tonight. We’ve got a brief one-week break in the action before the series returns with “Blood and Treasure” next week. If you haven’t seen many details about it yet, you can do so via the season 18 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Blood and Treasure” – The discovery of two dead bodies in a forest leads the NCIS team into the wild world of modern-day treasure hunting. Also, Gibbs and Fornell get deeper into their search for the opioid kingpin, on NCIS, Tuesday, Dec. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Is this going to be the final NCIS episode of 2020? It’s possible, as there are no confirmed new episodes through the rest of the month. Remember that the show started off production late due to the health crisis — which is why we’re not getting all that much in the way of installments now. Another reason is that CBS likes to air new episodes of NCIS alongside FBI / FBI: Most Wanted as much as possible, and if those shows don’t have new episodes ready, they are going to hold back on the Mark Harmon series.

Remember that there are 16 episodes set for season 18 — even if “Blood and Treasure” is the final one for this calendar year, you will have a chance to see another baker’s dozen in the winter and spring if plans remain the same. There’s a lot for this show to explore now, including the departure of Maria Bello and the conclusion of this Gibbs/Fornell story. Of course, there is also the important question of why in the world Gibbs shot at McGee, which was teased in the opening minutes of the premiere.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

