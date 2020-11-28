NCIS season 18: When will we learn why Gibbs shot McGee?







If you think back to the NCIS season 18 premiere, there is one moment that obviously stands out: Gibbs shot McGee! Why in the world did that happen? Is McGee going to be okay?

Want to get some more news when it comes to NCIS in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube for some other news and then view our playlist. We’ll have other insight all season long…

The first thing that we should say here is rather simple: Don’t expect answers at any point in the near future. That scene was set in the present, and the majority of the first two episodes was set in the past. In our recent interview with showrunners Steve Binder and Frank Cardea, they indicated that the bulk of the first five episodes will be set in a similar era to where we are now — after that, we could start to build up to where we are in the present.

Depending on when a lot of these episodes air, you could be waiting until 2021 to get the full story about Gibbs and McGee, even if there are a few little teases sprinkled in here and there. Yet, we do think that there is some wiggle room to guess still on Gibbs and McGee. Clearly, Gibbs wanted to ensure that Tim didn’t follow him on whatever he was doing, and felt like he was a threat to him achieving his goal. He doesn’t want to kill him; rather, it’s his goal seemingly to subdue him.

Still, if you are McGee, we don’t think that this is the sort of thing that you can walk back easily. We’re so curious to learn what the conversations are going to be like for these two moving forward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including more details on the next new episode

What do you want to see over the course of the rest of NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







