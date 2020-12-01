The Voice season 19: John Holiday closes with ‘Fly Me to the Moon’







Tonight’s new episode of The Voice was the first substantial opportunity that America had to vote for their favorites — outside of the four-way knockout that we had entering this episode. There was a lot of ground that was covered from start to finish here, but if there’s one thing we’ve come to know over time it’s this: People who perform last tend to get at least some sort of advantage in the vote.

When you think about this, it feels like John Holiday has a chance to collect a lot of votes over the next 24 hours. He ended the show with a cover of Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon.” This is such a classic song, and because of that there is such an inherent risk with it. If you don’t nail every part of it, there’s a chance to comes back to bite you.

Yet, that didn’t happen. John was able to capture the big-band feel of the classic, while also adding a little bit of jazz and creativity to the mix. He has such a natural way of performing that it feels easy for him … even when it’s not. He also has range like nobody’s business — we know he’s got that spectacular upper register, but he could probably go a little bit lower, as well, to showcase even more of it.

We want to think that this is a performance worthy of moving forward to the next round — why wouldn’t it be? Doing a popular song is going to help him tremendously; beyond just that, he’s been featured in a number of notable performances on the show so far. That will help.

