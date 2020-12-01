The Voice season 19: John Holiday closes with ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

The VoiceTonight’s new episode of The Voice was the first substantial opportunity that America had to vote for their favorites — outside of the four-way knockout that we had entering this episode. There was a lot of ground that was covered from start to finish here, but if there’s one thing we’ve come to know over time it’s this: People who perform last tend to get at least some sort of advantage in the vote.

When you think about this, it feels like John Holiday has a chance to collect a lot of votes over the next 24 hours. He ended the show with a cover of Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon.” This is such a classic song, and because of that there is such an inherent risk with it. If you don’t nail every part of it, there’s a chance to comes back to bite you.

Yet, that didn’t happen. John was able to capture the big-band feel of the classic, while also adding a little bit of jazz and creativity to the mix. He has such a natural way of performing that it feels easy for him … even when it’s not. He also has range like nobody’s business — we know he’s got that spectacular upper register, but he could probably go a little bit lower, as well, to showcase even more of it.

We want to think that this is a performance worthy of moving forward to the next round — why wouldn’t it be? Doing a popular song is going to help him tremendously; beyond just that, he’s been featured in a number of notable performances on the show so far. That will help.

Related News Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Voice

What did you think about tonight’s episode of The Voice?

Was there a performance that stood out from the pack? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also keep coming back for other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!