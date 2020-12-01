Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Single Ronnie’







Are you ready for Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 4? There is another installment coming on Thursday, and yea … there’s gonna be some drama. How can there not be?

Of course, some of what you’re going to see here is of the chaotic variety. How else can you describe an episode that is, in part, about Single Ronnie? At the start of this season, Ronnie had indicated that he was moving on after a tumultuous relationship with Jen, noting that he is better off giving a lot of that love and care to his daughter.

Below, the synopsis for this upcoming episode gives you a little more insight on what’s coming:

“[The] countdown to Angelina’s arrival is on and the guys need to figure out how to break the news to Deena. meanwhile, the squad tries to play matchmaker by creating a dating show for single Ronnie.”

We understand the need for content for this show, and we’re sure that there’s a lot of fun that will be coming out of seeing Ronnie in a “dating show” environment. Ultimately, our hope is that Ronnie does stay single for the near future, mostly because it’s a side of him we haven’t been able to see all that much on the show over time. It’s also going to be interesting seeing what this looks like given so many other people on the show at this point are in relationships or are even married.

Yes, this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is different than any other we’ve seen — yet, we’re appreciating the weirdness of it very much and the small element of escapism it provides, even if it is acknowledging the virus here and there.

What did you most want to see on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 4?

