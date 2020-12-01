All Rise season 2 episode 4 air date, upcoming plans







Want to get a sense of what CBS’ plans are when it comes to the future of All Rise season 2? There may not be many story details available as of press time, but there is still some news we can hand down.

Let’s kick things off with this: Early signs suggest that there are two more installments that you’ll get to see this calendar year! While that may not seem like a lot on the surface, remember that The Blacklist has only aired two episodes this year; meanwhile, Blue Bloods has yet to come on the air at all. Per The Futon Critic, these additional episodes will take you up to December 14, which is when All Rise will go off the air for the remainder of the year. Hopefully, they will come back after the fact in January.

For those interested in titles, next week’s episode is entitled “Bad Beat” — is that a suggestion that someone is supporting the wrong person, or at the very least that they’ve got an incorrect read? Both are possible, and we hope that this is a reference in some form to a trial. The same goes for December 14’s episode entitled “The Perils of the Plea” — there’s a lot that you can extrapolate from that as well.

In general, our expectation is that All Rise season 2 is going to continue what we’ve seen from most of the season so far. There are going to be opportunities to see timely, noteworthy cases, but then also further explore the personal life of one Lola Carmichael. Given what she’s going through away from the courtroom alone, it’s enough to make us believe she’s got her hands full. We’ll see how some of the upcoming cases hinder everything else that is going down.

