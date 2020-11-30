Euphoria: First video of Zendaya in bonus episode







The first of two Euphoria episodes is set to premiere this Sunday on HBO, and there are a few things we know already. The title for the hour is “Trouble Don’t Last Always” — meanwhile, this is going to be set around the holiday season and feature the aftermath of the events of the season 1 finale.

We know that at the end of season 1, Zendaya’s character Rue was not in a good place. She determined that she couldn’t run away with Jules, largely since it would be leaving behind her family and causing them great concern. Following that decision, she was still heartbroken, and ended up relapsing in the closing minutes.

In the new video preview (watch here) for Sunday’s episode, you can see Rue doing at least what she can to get back on track — after all, she is meeting up with her sober coach Ali (played by Colman Domingo of Fear the Walking Dead). You can tell she’s still questioning if she made the right choice, but the fact that she’s at least contacting Ali suggests that she recognizes that drugs aren’t quite the answer for her pain. This is a contrast to where Rue was at the start of the series, where she proclaimed that she really didn’t have any interest in being clean and instead, was largely just out to get whatever she wanted.

This episode of Euphoria comes after Zendaya’s big win at the Emmys earlier this year, and it should serve as an appetizer to whatever season 2 looks like — whenever, of course, that airs. There is no specific air date for the second “bonus” episode, though we hope to hear more about it in the weeks ahead.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Euphoria right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Euphoria and this bonus episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some additional insight. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







