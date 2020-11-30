The Voice season 19 song spoilers for Cami Clune, Carter Rubin, top 17







Tonight marks The Voice delivering its top 17 performance show — and yea, a lot of this artists are going to be going home this week! Enjoy the remaining artists while they are around.

So what are some of the remaining artists going to be singing across all of the teams? Be sure to check out some song spoilers below! Note that this info comes courtesy of Mjsbigblog, and we should note in advance that out of these 20 artists, three of them will be eliminated before they get a chance to perform. Taryn Pappa, Larriah Jackson, Julia Cooper and Ryan Gallagher are currently facing the public vote for a chance to move on.

Team Blake Shelton

Ian Flanigan – Make You Feel my Love by Bob Dylan

Jim Ranger – Rumor by Lee Brice

Worth The Wait – Love is Alive by the Judds

Sid Kingsley – Beyond by Leon Bridges

Taryn Papa – I Hope You´re Happy Now by Lee Brice and Carly Pearce

It goes without saying, but the country-leaning artists are going to be the ones that go far — though we’re personally down to see any Leon Bridges cover on this show.

Team Gwen Stefani

Joseph Soul – How Deep is Your Love by Bee Gees

Carter Rubin – Hero by Mariah Carey

Ben Allen – There Goes My Life by Kenny Chesney

Payge Turner – It’s Gonna Be Me by ‘NSYNC

Larriah Jackson – Sweet Love by Anita Baker

Carter is probably a consensus favorite to make it to the finale, and we understand why — his voice is phenomenal. Yet, we wish that his song choice was less of a typical singing-show song. Of these picks, we’re the most curious about “It’s Gonna Be Me” and “How Deep is Your Love.”

Team John Legend

Tamara Jade – Crazy by Gnarls Barkley

John Holiday – Fly Me To My Moon by Frank Sinatra

Chloe Hogan – My Future by Billie Eilish

Bailey Rae – Sweet Music Man by Kenny Rogers

Julia Cooper – Hands to Myself by Selena Gomez

We’re immensely excited for John’s performance here — “Fly Me to the Moon” is an example of a perfect classic tune for a show like this. It’s familiar, but not overly done and it gives you moments to shine.

Team Kelly Clarkson

Cami Clune – Never Tear us Apart by INXS

Desz – What´s Love Got To Do With It by Tina Turner

Madeline Consoer – What If I Never Get Over You by Lady A

Tanner Gomes – Lovin´ On You by Luke Combs

Ryan Gallagher – Perfect Symphony by Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli

Cami is one of our favorite singers on the season, with Desz not all that far behind. We also kinda hope that Ryan gets to perform based on the song choice alone.

Related News – Be sure to get some more coverage of The Voice right now

What do you think about this round of The Voice song spoilers?

Does anyone in this mix impress you in particular? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







