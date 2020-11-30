Men in Kilts with Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish premieres early 2021







While Starz has yet to issue an official premiere date for their upcoming Men in Kilts with Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, we’re pleased to at least have more insight now!

In the video below, the two Outlander actors tease their upcoming adventure in Scotland — one that has already been adapted in novel form via Clanlands. At the end of the video, you can get the official word that Men in Kilts is coming early 2021.

What’s our theory? That Starz wants to finish out airing their remaining episodes of Power Book II: Ghost first, mostly in order to ensure that they’ve got new programming for as long as possible. Like any other network out there, Starz has felt the pinch of the global health crisis — many of its shows, including Outlander, are in the midst of a significant production delay. They recognize that Men in Kilts is a perfect appetizer, and a chance to check out something fun before the flagship series comes back. (It almost feels irresponsible right now to speculate over a possible Outlander season 6 premiere date, other than saying we hope that it’s possible in 2021.)

One of the most endearing qualities of Men in Kilts is obviously going to be Sam and Graham. Beyond that, though, we would argue that it is the escapist quality that defines most of these episodes. The great thing about this show is that it can take you out of your current world, one where you have likely been quarantining for most of the year. You can see and experience something different, and we really hope that it is joyous and exciting and makes you want to learn more about Scotland in general.

What are you excited for when it comes to Men in Kilts with Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish?

.@SamHeughan, @grahammctavish, and one of the most beautiful countries on Earth… now that’s an adventure worth watching. #MenInKilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham premieres early 2021 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/X9ISc1Wkbu — Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham (@MenInKiltsSTARZ) November 30, 2020

