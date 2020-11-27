Outlander notes: Richard Rankin, Sam Heughan, & Caitriona Balfe







Welcome to a brand-new Friday edition of Outlander notes! While we wait for the series to return to Starz, we do at least have some news to report when it comes to some of the series’ stars.

So where do we kick things off here? Why not go ahead and look in the direction of Richard Rankin! The man behind Roger has created a new virtual gallery, one well-worth checking out. If you did not know, Richard is a brilliant photographer in addition to a tremendous actor, and he has a series of brand-new photos that show off some truly beautiful places. You can get more information via Richard’s new Instagram post below; or, you can visit the link here.

Go ahead and consider this a way to dive into one of Rankin’s passions while we anticipate Outlander season 6 to start filming in the new year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Rankin (@rikrankin)

More good news on the Sam Heughan front – Much like Richard is passionate about photography, Sam is passionate about whisky! That brings us to the news that there is a new batch of his Sassenach Spirits available for pre-order — it’s a limited edition that is well worth checking out over at the link here. There’s also a video that should get you perfectly in the mood for a dram — it’s also wonderfully scenic and reminder of what makes Scotland so wonderful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan)

Finally, Caitriona Balfe reacts to National Dog Show winner – We reported yesterday that the winner of the annual institution was a Scottish deerhound by the name of Claire, a clear nod to the Starz series. Now, the actress behind the role is speaking out with words of congratulations!

Congratulations Claire !!! — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) November 26, 2020

Isn’t it nice to see the reach of the Outlander fandom?!

