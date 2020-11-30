The Bachelorette: Is Ivan Hall or Zac Clark Tayshia Adams favorite?







Who is the current favorite to advance far on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette? At the moment, there are a number of candidates.

Want more news on The Bachelorette in video form? Then check out our thoughts on this past episode below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other insight and then also view our show playlist.

Of course, trying to figure out who the #1 contender is in the field is rather difficult. Tayshia has unique connections with a lot of these guys, and we think that things could change quite dramatically over the coming weeks. Yet, there are a few that currently stand out from the pack.

Ivan Hall – If there is one person we’d write in as the most-likely favorite to win right now, it’d have to be Ivan. How in the world could it not be? The conversation that he and Tayshia had on this past episode was one of the most important ones that we’ve ever seen on the show. We have to imagine that this allowed the two to form a deep connection.

Brendan Morais – He’s a guy who was rather quiet on this past episode and yet, we have a feeling that he will still have a role to play the rest of the season. Typically, goes who get early dates with the lead tend to go far, and we have to imagine that something similar could happen here, as well.

Zac Clark – We know that Zac is poised to have a one-on-one coming up with Tayshia, and that the two have had a really steady connection so far. She finds something very calming in him, and that presence may be something that becomes increasingly appealing as the competition presses onward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the next new The Bachelorette episode

Who do you want to see with Tayshia at the end of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to keep coming back to score some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







