The Bachelorette spoilers: Will Tayshia Adams eliminate Bennett Jordan?







Come Tuesday night’s The Bachelorette episode, everything could be hitting the fan for Bennett Jordan. We’ll admit that we’ve found the guy endlessly entertaining — he’s one of the weirdest contestants we’ve seen in a while, but behind that Harvard pedigree and oddball sense of humor is someone who does want love. It did seem as though he was starting to develop real feelings for Tayshia Adams on this past episode, which is definitely not something that we expected to see.

Unfortunately, Bennett seems to be developing a little bit too much tunnel-vision towards one topic in particular — Noah. He’s frustrated by the guy, his antics, and also his overall attitude. We do think that Noah is there to stir the pot, but it is a time-honored Bachelor Nation tradition that the person who gets too focused on the other contenders goes home. This is what causes problems for Bennett, and it may be what causes him to be a part of the dreaded two-on-one date in the first place.

Want a few more details about how Noah and Bennett end up in this position? Then read the full synopsis below:

The tension mounts between Bennett and Noah and the drama becomes a major distraction for Tayshia. JoJo pays a visit to the two men to set up an impromptu two-on-one date before the next cocktail party. Which of the archenemies will receive a rose?

For those wondering why JoJo is there, it has a lot to do with her stepping in for Chris Harrison. She’s taking on some of the duties while Chris Harrison is bringing his kid off to college.

