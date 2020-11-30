BET Soul Train Awards 2020: Start time, nominees and performers







Are you ready for the BET Soul Train Awards? The broadcast will be underway in a short period of time, and we’ve got news on a lot of what to expect within.

Let’s start with this: The ceremony (which is being produced with numerous health and safety protocols in mind) will be airing starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the aforementioned network. Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are coming back to host the annual celebration, and they will be joined by a number of big-name superstars. Babyface, Brandy, CeeLo Green, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai, Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, Monica, and Smokey Robinson are set to perform with appearances by Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri and Brandee Evans.

As for some of the awards themselves, we know already that the legendary Monica will be honored with the Lady of Soul Award — HER is the most-nominated artist of the night with 8 nods to her name. Chris Brown, meanwhile, has seven nominations while Beyonce comes into the night with 6.

The Soul Train Awards serve as one of the greatest celebrations of music that you’re going to find out there, and they also honor a decades-long legacy that is well worth remembering. Hopefully, this show tonight is lively, entertaining, nostalgic at times, and also fun. If you love some of the names mentioned within, we highly recommend checking it out. Think of it as a great way to cap off Thanksgiving Weekend.

For those who want to dive in to some of the action in advance, there is a pre-show hosted by Flex Alexander and Shanice that is actually underway as of writing. Why not go ahead and make it more of a lengthy event tonight? It may not be the same awards you’ve come to know over the years, but there could be a lot to love here.

