The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 premiere date hopes on AMC







Is The Walking Dead: World Beyond renewed for a season 2 — and if so, when could it be returning to AMC? Go ahead and consider this article a source on everything we know at the moment.

Let’s kick things off at the moment with a reminder: You are going to see another season of this chapter of The Walking Dead universe. With that being said, though, the plan isn’t to make this like either the flagship show or Fear the Walking Dead — after all, the current plan is for season 2 to be the final one. It may seem like an odd move when there could be so much momentum behind more, but the move is also an intentional one.

In speaking on this subject further to Entertainment Weekly about this very subject, here is some of what showrunner Matt Negrete had to say:

“The thing about World Beyond, it was always about how can we make this feel different? How can we support expectations in a lot of ways? And one of those is not having it necessarily be open-ended.

“I’m kind of two minds about it, because right now we’re breaking episode seven of season two with the writers, and we’ve all fallen in love with these characters. So I think for all of us, we feel like we could write these characters forever. But, at the same time, it’s nice to be able to approach a series from beginning to end kind of knowing what our ending is going to be and working towards that ending.

Of course, a part of what makes this decision exciting is that you’re not going to have to wait too long in order to get more dramatic twists. They are going to be coming up for you, and you’ll be able to see them sooner rather than later.

As for when you can see The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 in general, think in terms of 2021 — it’s just hard to be more specific than that right now.

