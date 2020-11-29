Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? The future of season 7







Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? If you’re interested in getting some other insight on that subject, consider this piece your source!

Of course, we wish that we were coming here with some good news on the subject — but unfortunately, we’re not. There is no new episode airing tonight, and there isn’t one set for next week, either. We’re on a hiatus right now of an undetermined length, as there is no specific word as to when the series is going to be back. The Futon Critic reports that the series may be back with a new installment on December 13, but that has yet to be confirmed by CBS. We’d hope that there would at least be one more installment this calendar year, just to give us something more to look forward to.

Also, we know that this past episode definitely set the stage for more, and we want to see where things go from here.

Based on what we have seen so far this season, though, we do have a fairly-reasonable sense of what is going to be coming up. This is a show that has towed the line between familiar territory and surprises so far, and that’s something that we’re continuing to expect. The same goes for NCIS: New Orleans being the most topical of the three shows in the franchise — for one reason or another, the writers have been a little more bold when it comes to the storytelling here.

As for why we’re not getting another new episode over the next two weeks, blame the global health crisis for it. This caused the show to be delayed insofar as the start of production goes. Hopefully, CBS will be able to make up for some lost time when we get around to the new year.

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans moving forward?

