The Undoing episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Who killed Elena? Best possibility







Tonight’s The Undoing episode 6 is one of the biggest TV events of the month. How in the world can it not be, all things considered? After more than a month’s time, we’re going to learn not only who killed Elena, but why. It’s that combination of things that is the most important when the dust finally settles.

Let’s go ahead and get it out of the way that Henry is the most-likely killer, or at least that’s the case if you believe the ending to this past episode. Meanwhile, it’s probably easy to assume that if he did do it, Grace will take the fall for the crime. That’s the most predictable ending, but is it really the best? It’s a decent one, but with all of the hype, you almost want something a little bit more. A Franklin reveal could be satisfying, as it could be that Jonathan actually did do it and we’ve been sent down other roads to throw us off.

Ultimately, we could go through a list of different people who could be the murderer, but honestly, we don’t think that this is the most important thing. Instead, we think that it’s more about the why? Killing someone is, obviously, an enormously serious thing that requires either specific, deep-seeded motivation or some level of instability. It shouldn’t come out of nowhere. We don’t need the end result to be so out-of-left-field that it doesn’t make sense. If the show does withhold enough information to deliver a surprising outcome, it needs to be explained after the fact.

This to us is the ideal ending to The Undoing — one that if we could go back and watch again, it would make sense in a totally different context. It’d be nice if there were a lot of clues implanted throughout that we just didn’t recognize.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Undoing right now

What do you want to see on The Undoing episode 6?

Who do you think is responsible for Elena’s death, and what is the best possible ending? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







