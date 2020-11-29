His Dark Materials season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Mrs. Coulter’s unraveling







Interested in getting a good sense of what’s coming on His Dark Materials season 2 episode 5 next week? The first advice we can offer is this: Brace yourselves. There is a lot of drama around every corner at this point, especially since Mrs. Coulter is getting closer and closer to unleashing. Her anger is bubbling over, and she’s going to be willing to take a few big-time gambles to get what she wants.

Of course, Will and Lyra are going to be going through a lot on their own. Whether or not Will can protect the knife is one of the big stories that is going to be coming up. Meanwhile, we’re also going to be seeing Lyra struggle to deal with what she’s going through with Ruth Wilson’s character.

If you do want to get some more insight on what’s ahead, CarterMatt has the full His Dark Materials season 2 episode 5 synopsis:

In Oxford, an inscrutable Mrs Coulter surveys a new world while at the Magisterium, MacPhail condemns Graves to imprisonment. Mrs Coulter meets an intrigued Mary, who is later given a mysterious mission by the Cave.

As night falls, Mrs Coulter’s rage over how her own world has held her back is interrupted by the arrival of Lyra and Will. While Boreal tries to intimidate Will into giving him the knife, Mrs Coulter pleas with her daughter to stay, as Lyra struggles to control her emotions. An angry Mrs Coulter convinces Boreal they must go through to Cittàgazze, despite the risk of Spectres.

Unaware of the dangers, Mary accepts her mission and goes through into another world.

Just go ahead and remember this, as well — there are only a few more episodes left in the season at this point, as weird as that is to say since we’re so far along already. What we’re seeing right now is basically the halfway point in a topsy-turvy but fantastical story.

