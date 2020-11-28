The Undoing episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Henry actor teases what’s next







Tomorrow night’s The Undoing episode 6 marks the end of the road, and a chance to finally learn the truth about one key question: Who killed Elena?

Let’s be honest — we did not expect for Henry to be anywhere near the top of the suspect list. Yet, we are now in a place where he has to be at the tip-top. This is the character tied to the most direct evidence based on that episode 5 cliffhanger … but that doesn’t mean he did it. There’s a good chance that this was all some elaborate setup to get us looking one direction before veering off in the opposite way.

Of course, actor Noah Jupe could not speak to who the killer truly is in a new interview with Elle — yet, he did indicate that there are going to be more surprises coming before the series concludes:

I think it’s going to be extremely satisfying to a lot of people. No one’s going to expect what happens. People might have predicted the outcomes, but the outcomes are given and then taken on a whole journey. No one it is expecting that. People might have predicted who it was, maybe, but no one’s expecting the journey you’re going to go through in the sixth episode.

No matter what we see over the course of the finale, we do have a feeling we’ll have some answers. Will there be all of them? Maybe not, since this is the show that may choose to leave on some lingering questions. This isn’t to set up a season 2, but rather just the nature of storytelling. HBO loves programs that are conversation-starters, and that addictive whodunnit quality of The Undoing is one of the reasons for its rising popularity.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Undoing right now

What do you think is going to be coming on The Undoing episode 6?

How do you think the series is going to resolve the key Henry twist? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







