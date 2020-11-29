The Spanish Princess season 3: Why it’s (obviously) not happening







Following this weekend’s big finale, it’s probably going to be pretty clear as to why The Spanish Princess season 3 isn’t happening. Are there really any more stories to tell within this era?

The big thing is this: Starz gave the show two seasons (or Parts, the terminology is really interchangeable) to tell the story of one Catherine of Aragon … and that story is now told. You can’t continue a historical drama when your main focus is gone — unless you suddenly want to call it a different show. The Spanish Princess was not a story about King Henry VIII, even if he was a huge part of it. This was instead more about Catherine and the women around her who were impacted by the King’s actions and then also that particular era. It had a very specific focus and it set out to achieve that over the 16 episodes. Was it successful? We’d say so a million times over.

We would say that there could be something interesting that comes with doing other shows in the future that are set around some of Henry’s other wives, but there is a certain measure of caution that would go into that. After all, you don’t want to just replicate The Tudors, or some of the other series that have already told stories from that era. We’ve certainly seen many, for example, that revolved around Queen Elizabeth. For others, there may not be as great a historical record.

One thing we know for sure is this — we want to see more historical drama on Starz. Series like The White Princess and this one have carved out a very specific audience and honestly, there aren’t too many other shows out there quite like them.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Spanish Princess right now

Would you want to see more stories set around the world of The Spanish Princess?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news related to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







