Doctor Who season 13 spoilers: Series EP on behind-the-scenes changes







Doctor Who season 13 is currently in production, but when it does eventually air, prepare for things to be a little bit different. Because of the global health crisis, there are a lot of changes that have been made to the way the show is produced, filmed, and even written. There are a lot of limitations and in some ways, that is a hardship for production. Yet, at the same exact time there’s a way to turn that negative into a positive. It mostly comes down to creativity.

For some more news when it comes to Doctor Who in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist.

In a new statement on this very subject in a new interview with the Radio Times, here is some of what series boss Chris Chibnall had to say on the subject:

“Basically, for the past six months we’ve been going, ‘How do we make Doctor Who in the middle of a pandemic?’.

“We had to re-interrogate absolutely everything. We couldn’t do [2020’s globe-trotting New Year’s Day episode] Spyfall this year. We won’t be able to do overseas filming. Editorially, production-wise, logistically, health-and-safety-wise, it’s had a massive impact.”

So what we imagine is that season 13 will have episodes more based on individual stories than something larger or more elaborate in scale. That’s okay with us, since sometimes TV is better when it’s a little bit pared-down. You don’t have to go completely out of control, and some of the best episodes of Doctor Who in particular are ones that are a little bit more controlled.

We’re going to have to wait until 2021 to see any of these episodes currently in production; meanwhile, there is a new Doctor Who airing this holiday season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now

What do you most want to see on Doctor Who season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







